Kobe Bryant's 'farewell' towel sold to 'devoted Lakers fan' for $33,000 in online auction

The towel worn by Kobe Bryant during his farewell speech after his final NBA game was sold for $33,000 in an online auction, according to U.S. news outlet CNN.

After his final game at Staples Center, Bryant addressed the packed crowd, ending his speech with his famous signoff, "Mamba Out," before heading off court to a standing ovation.

His towel was grabbed by a fan and has since been sold and resold a number of times as fans have parted with their cash to own a piece of NBA history.

The towel went up for auction once again over the weekend, together with two gameday tickets from Bryant's final appearance on April 13, 2016, where he scored 60 points in the Lakers' 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz.

The winning bid of $33,077.16 saw the towel and ticket combination head to an unnamed buyer, with Jeff Woolf, president of Iconic Auctions, who held the event, explaining that the winner was a well known collector of Lakers memorabilia.

"He is a devoted Lakers fan," said Woolf.

"His long-term plan is to create a museum in Southern California."

According to Woolf, the same buyer had previously won an auction to purchase Bryant's middle school yearbook for $30,000.

The 41-year-old NBA legend, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.