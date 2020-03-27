 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Coronavirus and doping: WADA chief warns athletes not to use Covid-19 pandemic as opportunity to cheat

27 Mar, 2020 18:11
Get short URL
Coronavirus and doping: WADA chief warns athletes not to use Covid-19 pandemic as opportunity to cheat
WADA President Witold Banka © REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka has warned that the coronavirus pandemic should not be used as an excuse for violating doping rules, vowing that all cheaters will be caught.

The Polish official underlined that integrity of the world anti-doping system will be maintained despite the coronavirus outbreak which has caused many countries to suspend their testing activities.

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020 Olympics: IOC chief promises to complete 'a beautiful jigsaw puzzle and wonderful Olympic Games'

"Anti-doping never sleeps, that is my message to the athletes,” Banka said.

"Inevitably testing program in some countries will be suspended and canceled or limited in others, but we will do our best to maintain the integrity of the anti-doping system.

"If some cheats are thinking this is space for them, I can ensure we will do everything to catch them and eliminate them from the sports environment," he added.

Also on rt.com Tokyo 2020 Olympics POSTPONED: IOC officially announces Games to be rescheduled 'beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021'

The WADA chief also noted that due to the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games those whose doping bans expire this year will be allowed to compete in the Olympics in 2021.

"A ban is about the length of time, it is not dedicated to concrete sports events and if they happen or not," Banka said.

The 2020 Summer Games were rescheduled to 2021 due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic which has paralyzed global sport.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies