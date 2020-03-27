 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

US golfer Davis Love's $4.5mn mansion razed to the ground in terrifying blaze (VIDEO)

27 Mar, 2020 17:49
Get short URL
US golfer Davis Love's $4.5mn mansion razed to the ground in terrifying blaze (VIDEO)
© Reuters / Twitter @GolfCentral
The home of two-time former US Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III was completely destroyed in a terrifying blaze which ripped through the property in the affluent Sea Islands area of Georgia on Friday morning.

The cause of the inferno is unknown but its effects were evident for all to see as the fire tore through the entire mansion, as seen in footage shown on US networks.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes but a crew of 16 were unable to extinguish the flames.  

No one from Love's family was injured in the blaze, as he and wife Robin were the only people inside the property but managed to flee at the time the fire broke out.

The 55-year-old former PGA Champion later issued a statement expressing gratitude that no one had been harmed. 

“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we're very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” he said.

RT
© USA TODAY Sports Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

According to US media reports the property was worth around $4.5 million and had been on the market since 2013. 

Hall of Fame golfer Love has won around $45 million in career prize money, putting him 14th on the all-time earnings list, and has twice captained the US Ryder Cup team.   

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies