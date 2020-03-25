Conor McGregor buys $1million worth of protective equipment for Irish hospitals to fight Covid-19

UFC star Conor McGregor has donated €1million ($1million) worth of protective equipment for hospitals in Ireland, days after posting a rousing video in which he called for a "lockdown united" in his home country.

READ MORE: ‘This is only the beginning': Khabib hints worst yet to come in UFC 249 saga with cryptic message

The notoriously patriotic McGregor has a habit of pulling off outlandish speeches and then backing up his words, and his generosity has affirmed his address to the nation calling on the "great people of Ireland" to join the fight against coronavirus together, posted Tuesday.

Also on rt.com 'Together we stand!' Conor McGregor issues rallying cry to Ireland and the rest of the world amid coronavirus crisis (VIDEO)

McGregor has since paid for €1 million worth of personal protective gear for hospitals in Leinster, the Irish province in which McGregor's home city of Dublin lies.

In a conversation with the country's Minister for Finance in direct Twitter messages, McGregor revealed he'd pledged face masks and gloves for workers in the hospitals.

"Today I am purchasing myself, €1million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affected region, to this date. St James. Mater, Tallaght. Beaumont. Vincent's," McGregor said.

Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe. Here is my reply. pic.twitter.com/0NcnVgrKaA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 25, 2020

"Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe."

Ireland has a recorded 1,125 cases of coronavirus infection and 6 confirmed deaths from the disease.

The Irish government has consequently told people to stay at home and only go outside if they need to travel to work, go shopping, exercise or care for the vulnerable.