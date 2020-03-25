 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Conor McGregor buys $1million worth of protective equipment for Irish hospitals to fight Covid-19

25 Mar, 2020 16:10
Conor McGregor buys $1million worth of protective equipment for Irish hospitals to fight Covid-19
VALERIE MACON / AFP
UFC star Conor McGregor has donated €1million ($1million) worth of protective equipment for hospitals in Ireland, days after posting a rousing video in which he called for a "lockdown united" in his home country.

The notoriously patriotic McGregor has a habit of pulling off outlandish speeches and then backing up his words, and his generosity has affirmed his address to the nation calling on the "great people of Ireland" to join the fight against coronavirus together, posted Tuesday.

McGregor has since paid for €1 million worth of personal protective gear for hospitals in Leinster, the Irish province in which McGregor's home city of Dublin lies.

In a conversation with the country's Minister for Finance in direct Twitter messages, McGregor revealed he'd pledged face masks and gloves for workers in the hospitals.

"Today I am purchasing myself, €1million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affected region, to this date. St James. Mater, Tallaght. Beaumont. Vincent's," McGregor said.

"Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe."

Ireland has a recorded 1,125 cases of coronavirus infection and 6 confirmed deaths from the disease.

The Irish government has consequently told people to stay at home and only go outside if they need to travel to work, go shopping, exercise or care for the vulnerable.

