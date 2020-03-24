Scottish curling champion Victoria Wright becomes a nurse to battle coronavirus spread

European silver medalist curler Victoria Wright has returned to nursing to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has put major sporting events on halt.

The 26-year-old relaunched her medical career as a surgical ward nurse at Forth Valley Larbert Hospital in Scotland after the 2020 World Curling Championship in Canada was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We could see how everything was quickly changing and we knew there were other much bigger priorities than sporting events which are now on the back burner,” Wright said.

"t is time to make a difference in a different way and I will now play my part in a much bigger team," - Scottish Champ @VickyWright14, on her return to @NHSForthValley front line. Read more about our🌟sporting hero here➡️https://t.co/5HlgSZgppW#curling#Coronavid19pic.twitter.com/9vlBFCqS6w — British Curling (@BritishCurling) March 23, 2020

“They have to take second place to what is happening just now and when I went into work last week at the hospital it really sank in. Being a nurse has always given me a good perspective on life and kept my focus on what is important,” she added.

Wright stepped back from her role as a nurse last year to pursue her dream of winning an Olympic medal at the 2022 Beijing Games.

She was a member of the Scottish curling squad who were one of the favorites to clinch gold at the world tournament in Prince George, before the competition was called off.BBC Sport