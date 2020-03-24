 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tokyo 2020 Olympics POSTPONED: Japanese Prime Minister Abe agrees to reschedule Olympic Games
HomeSport News

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: IOC to meet today to discuss POSTPONING the summer Games in Japan

24 Mar, 2020 11:54
Get short URL
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: IOC to meet today to discuss POSTPONING the summer Games in Japan
© Reuters / Denis Balibouse
The executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will convene a meeting today to discuss the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, per an Olympic movement source.

The IOC's executive board will discuss the likely postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games during a swiftly-arranged conference call today, according to an Olympic source (via Reuters).

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach (pictured) were scheduled to discuss the situation during a conference call at 11 a.m. GMT, with an announcement of the postponement of the Games widely expected to follow.

During that conference call, Abe reportedly asked Bach to reach a definitive decision on the Games as soon as possible, according to Japanese media outlet NHK.

More to follow...

Also on rt.com 'It is not a matter of weeks, but days': IOC approaching decision on Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid coronavirus pandemic

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies