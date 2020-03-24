Tokyo 2020 Olympics: IOC to meet today to discuss POSTPONING the summer Games in Japan
The IOC's executive board will discuss the likely postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games during a swiftly-arranged conference call today, according to an Olympic source (via Reuters).
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach (pictured) were scheduled to discuss the situation during a conference call at 11 a.m. GMT, with an announcement of the postponement of the Games widely expected to follow.
During that conference call, Abe reportedly asked Bach to reach a definitive decision on the Games as soon as possible, according to Japanese media outlet NHK.
