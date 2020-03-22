 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NBA star Jamal Murray apologizes after sex video ends up on Instagram

22 Mar, 2020 13:06
© Reuters / USA TODAY Sports
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray says he was the victim of a hack attack after an X-rated video was posted to his Instagram stories in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Murray, 23, found himself trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons after basketball fans checking his social media output were greeted with the unexpected clip.

The video, which ran for around 20 seconds, showed a man receiving oral sex from a blonde woman.

It was promptly deleted and a series of seemingly random images were posted to the account, before it was deactivated.

It is now back up and running with more family-friendly content, and the Canadian hoop star has issued a message claiming he was the victim of malicious forces. 

"First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans," he wrote. 

"My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue."

That didn’t stop fans from having a field day at his expense, however.

Murray is presently kicking his heels on the sidelines as the NBA is suspended along with other major US leagues during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Earlier in the week, the NBA shared a video of the young star playing the piano, along with the message to "stay home and stay safe everyone."

