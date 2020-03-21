Need a fix, football fans? FIFA's Russia 2018 World Cup movie is just what the doctor ordered

FIFA has given football fans some much-needed cheer amid the Covid-19 doom as it released its official film of the 2018 Russia World Cup.

With leagues on hold around the world during the Covid-19 pandemic, fans are increasingly turning to re-runs of classic matches from years gone by to quell their appetite for football of any kind.

In that respect, the release of FIFA's official movie for the World Cup in Russia could not come at a more opportune time.

The football organization premiered the 80-minute film on its YouTube channel on Friday.

It had been watched more than 250,000 times less than a day after being released.

The film opens by panning across the vast expanse of Russia, before showing fans who descended on the country from around the world for the footballing showpiece.

From there, it rattles though the group stage action - with notable performances from hosts Russia as well as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo - and then the drama of the knockout stages.

The film concludes with pictures of France celebrating what was their second World Cup win in the pouring rain at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

The 2018 World Cup - held at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across Russia - was widely hailed as among the greatest-ever editions of the tournament.

FIFA is opening more games from its archive as part of the #WorldCupAtHome project, aimed at helping fans as they self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 250,000 people worldwide and claimed over 11,000 lives.

Saturday's action incuded a re-run of the Spain versus Netherlands match at Brazil 2014, when the Dutch memorably gained revenge for their World Cup final defeat four years earlier.

The action there as well as from Russia in 2018 offer a reminder of halcyon days when sport was free from the present lockdowns.

Fans will be itching for a return to those scenes as soon as possible.