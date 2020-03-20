 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Coronavirus KO: Russia's Kovalev shares protective suit training video days after Barrera fight canceled (VIDEO)

20 Mar, 2020 18:35
© Getty Images / AFP | Screenshot Twitter
The outbreak of COVID-19 hasn't just left the sporting calendar decimated, it has also made it far more difficult for top level athletes to train - with certain exceptions.

Golden Boy Promotions announced on Tuesday that they were to cancel the April 25 boxing card at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, which was to feature Sergey Kovalev taking on Sullivan Barrera as more and more regions within the United States crack down on public gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. 

It was to be the Russian former world champion's first bout since losing by 11th-round knockout to Canelo Alvarez in a blockbuster bout last November, but he will have to wait a little longer for redemption, at least until society fully gets to grips with the pandemic currently dominating the headlines.

Apparently faced with a great deal of time to kill, Kovalev has captured a video showing an unknown boxer hitting the bags while wearing a full hazmat suit and gas mask. 

"Future looks like that," the Russian captioned the video. 

While that setup may look uncomfortable (and it almost certainly is) some boxers are known to train with breathing apparatus in their mouths to simulate reduced oxygen intake that may come in the later rounds of fights, or if a bout is being held at altitude. 

UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk came under fire recently for posting an image to Instagram of her wearing a cartoon gas mask in advance of her fight with Chinese champion Zhang Weili as the coronavirus situation worsened in China. She later issued an apology for her actions.

As the text at the bottom of the video says, 'Future looks like that' when it comes to boxing training for the foreseeable future. Let's hope it is not for too long, however.

