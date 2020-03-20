Covid-19 hits NFL: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton becomes first league figure to test positive for virus

New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first person within the National Football League to be confirmed to have the deadly illness.

Payton, 56, announced to ESPN that he didn't feel well last Sunday and was confirmed to be suffering from the virus after receiving test results on Thursday. He says that he is one of the 20 percent of people who contract the virus to not present symptoms like a cough or a fever.

He is currently quarantined in his home and remains confident that he will fully recover from the illness.

"This is not just about social distancing," Payton told ESPN. "It's shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it.

"Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It's not complicated to do what they're asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact.

"I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I'm lucky. Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can't handle it. So we all need to do our part. It's important for every one of us to do our part."

Appreciate the well wishes. I'm feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home.#BEATCovidpic.twitter.com/vvjbnqoeZx — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 19, 2020

With the NFL currently in its off-season, it remains to be seen if the global pandemic will impact football activities. Next month's NFL draft in Las Vegas will now take place in a behind-closed-doors scenario. Organized team activities (OTAs) are due to begin in May and any delay in that could possibly lead to the start of the season, scheduled for September 10, being pushed back.

"There are hundreds of people right now in tough predicaments, fighting for their lives," continued Payton. "Let's be part of the solution, not the problem. We can easily help reduce the numbers of those impacted. We have to do our best to beat this and I know we can."

Payton attended a horse race in Arkansas on Saturday and it is understood that people who came into contact with him have been advised to self-isolate.

"He did the right thing by seeking medical attention and we wish him a speedy recovery," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said of Payton.

"It shouldn't come as a surprise as this pandemic continues that members of our NFL family will be directly impacted. This news underscores the importance of everyone following the advice from medical and public health experts to protect themselves and others."