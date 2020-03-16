 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Mar, 2020 17:15
Tragic consequences: 21-year-old Spanish football coach dies of coronavirus
A 21-year-old Spanish football coach, Francisco Garcia, who suffered from leukemia, has died having tested positive for coronavirus.

The coach who trained Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta for the last four years passed away on Sunday soon after being confirmed to have contracted the dangerous virus.

Garcia sought medical help after struggling to breathe, before being diagnosed with both coronavirus and pneumonia.

Despite not being in the high age risk group, Garcia died in hospital with his pre-existing health problems with leukemia placing him in the most vulnerable group for the coronavirus.

From Atletico Cotada Alta we want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and relatives of our coach Francisco Garcia who has left us, unfortunately, unfortunately, today,” the club said in a statement.

And now what do we do without you, Francis? If you were always with us when it was necessary, helping us and giving your all. How are we going to continue conquering winning in the league? We don't know how, but surely we will, for you. We will not forget you, rest in peace, phenomenon. Forever.”

Garcia became the youngest coronavirus victim in Malaga, as Spain which has 9,191 infections overtook South Korea as the nation with the most cases of the virus globally.

