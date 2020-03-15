'You're lucky we're on ESPN!' Gilbert Burns knocks out Demian Maia at UFC Brasilia, then calls out Colby Covington (VIDEO)

Brazilian welterweight contender Gilbert Burns delivered a huge statement as he finished Brazilian veteran Demian Maia, then made the most of his time on the mic to call out controversial former interim champion Colby Covington.

Jiu-jitsu ace Burns showed his grappling chops as he expertly avoided trouble on the mat against noted fellow grappler Maia, before getting back to his feet and dropping him with a lightning-fast lead left hook.

Burns stood with his arms raised, clearly hoping the referee would step in and end the bout, but the fight continued, as Burns went to the mat and delivered a barrage of hammerfists to force the stoppage after just two minutes, 34 seconds of the opening round.

DROPPED! 🤯A CHANGING OF THE GUARD IN BRASILIA! 🇧🇷➡️ Don't miss the main event on @ESPNpic.twitter.com/BjODzRlULc — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2020

1. How slick was Gilbert Burns escaping Maia?!2. He gave the referee a choice with the pause! What a display 👏#UFCBrasiliapic.twitter.com/OJdxFVoVIY — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 15, 2020

After his highlight-reel win, Burns then delivered an impressive callout during his post-fight chat with Michael Bisping.

Staring straight down the lens of the camera, Burns shouted, "I got next! Colby Covington! You came here, you talked so much sh*t. Now you gotta see me.

"You're gonna see me, I'm gonna ... beat you up! You're lucky we're on ESPN! I'm gonna get you!"

Burns managed to keep a lid on his rage, but made his message very clear indeed. He wants Covington, and he wants him as soon as possible.

With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak causing havoc with the sporting calendar, "Durinho" may have to be patient, but after a performance like that, and a callout like that, the UFC matchmakers might just have been impressed enough to make his wish a reality.