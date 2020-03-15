Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen's family held at knifepoint while he was away on UEFA Champions League duty

Tottenham Hotspur and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen has revealed that his family was held at knifepoint during an armed robbery at his home while the player was with his team on UEFA Champions League duty this week.

A police report from the incident states that Vertonghen's wife and children were threatened when four men wearing balaclavas forced their way into the player's London home while the 32-year-old was in Germany for the second leg of his team's UEFA Champions League tie with RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Tottenham Hotspur said that they have been providing support to Vertonghen's family following the incident.

"We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time," the club announced.

"We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation."

Per the official report, police were called to a London residence just before 8pm on March 10 after receiving a call related to the robbery.

"Officers attended," it states.

"It was reported four men wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, had forced entry to the property and stolen a number of items before leaving.

"Nobody was injured. The suspects had left the scene before officers arrived. There have been no arrests and inquiries continue."

This is the latest such incident of burglars targeting the homes of footballers in the UK who are known to be away traveling with their club.

In December, Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho had over $600,000 worth of property stolen in a similar incident.