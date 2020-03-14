'We'll probably pull the plug': Florida officials set to defy Vince McMahon and cancel WWE WrestleMania

Vince McMahon's galaxy of burly superstars appear to be no match for the spread of the deadly coronavirus, as the 2020 host state Florida looks set to cancel the annual WrestleMania event - despite McMahon insisting otherwise.

WrestleMania 36, which is set to take place in Tampa, Florida on April 5th, looks certain to be latest sporting domino to fall in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. The annual showcase event the centerpiece of the WWE's annual calendar, with storylines often set into motion a year or more before the event.

Or, so is the case in a regular year. The onset of the deadly pandemic has left a wake of canceled sporting fixtures trailing in its wake and the latest of these looks set to the sports entertainment spectacular, after local officials in Florida suggested that they may force the WWE's hand into calling off the show which is expected to attract around 70,000 fans.

Earlier this week, the WWE announced in a statement that they intended to go ahead with the event as planned, saying: "While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is canceled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues.

"The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay."

Most major sports leagues in the United States, including the NBA, MLS, NHL and others, have voluntarily closed their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic - something that Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says should happen here.

"I commend every sports franchise for erring on the side of caution," Chronister said. "I hope the WWE follows suit. I don't ever want to see people put profit over public safety."

Another official, Hillsborough County commissioner Les Miller, said earlier this week: "I'm hoping that Vince McMahon and WrestleMania and WWE make the call themselves, but a week from now, if they've not done that and we're still in the situation we're in, we'll probably have to pull the plug on that."

WWE had committed to holding some of its smaller events with no fans in attendance, but the idea of the doing the same in the 70,000 seater Raymond James Stadium is a situation that WWE brass clearly want to avoid.