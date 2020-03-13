 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brazil’s Bolsonaro, who met Trump last week, tests ‘POSITIVE’ for Covid-19, local report claims
'Blood of Jesus' will protect you from coronavirus, says Aussie tennis great’s church (but extra hand sanitizer also provided)

13 Mar, 2020 13:49
'Blood of Jesus' will protect you from coronavirus, says Aussie tennis great’s church (but extra hand sanitizer also provided)
Margaret Court © REUTERS / Issei Kato
Margaret Court's Victory Life Church in Perth, Australia has said that their congregants will not be affected by the dangerous coronavirus that has swept the world as they are protected by the "blood of Jesus."

On Friday the church issued a statement on its official website assuring their churchgoers that "Convid-19 will not come near our dwelling or our church family."

"Your health and safety is a top priority for us and we have taken a proactive approach to keep our church family health and safe," the statement read.

"We are in agreement that this Convid-19 will not come near our dwelling or our church family. We are praying daily for you, knowing that we are all protected by the Blood of Jesus."

The church, which was founded by the 24-Grand Slam winner, said that daily praying and additional hand sanitizer will help to combat the virus which has affected more than 130 countries.

The statement ends with a Bible verse from Psalm 91:9-10 which reads: "Because you have made the Lord, who is my refuge, even the Most High, your dwelling place, no evil shall befall you, nor shall any plague come near your dwelling."

On Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison advised against "organised, non-essential gatherings" of 500 people starting Monday, in a bid to stop the spread of the contagious coronavirus infection.

