'Blood of Jesus' will protect you from coronavirus, says Aussie tennis great’s church (but extra hand sanitizer also provided)

Margaret Court's Victory Life Church in Perth, Australia has said that their congregants will not be affected by the dangerous coronavirus that has swept the world as they are protected by the "blood of Jesus."

On Friday the church issued a statement on its official website assuring their churchgoers that "Convid-19 will not come near our dwelling or our church family."

"Your health and safety is a top priority for us and we have taken a proactive approach to keep our church family health and safe," the statement read.

"We are in agreement that this Convid-19 will not come near our dwelling or our church family. We are praying daily for you, knowing that we are all protected by the Blood of Jesus."

Margaret Court's Victory Life Church says it will continue as usual, because it's protected from the Covid-19 virus by "the blood of Jesus" @10NewsFirst@10Daily#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/N3pLsSfefA — Dougal Wallace📺 (@DougalWallace) March 13, 2020

The church, which was founded by the 24-Grand Slam winner, said that daily praying and additional hand sanitizer will help to combat the virus which has affected more than 130 countries.

The statement ends with a Bible verse from Psalm 91:9-10 which reads: "Because you have made the Lord, who is my refuge, even the Most High, your dwelling place, no evil shall befall you, nor shall any plague come near your dwelling."

On Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison advised against "organised, non-essential gatherings" of 500 people starting Monday, in a bid to stop the spread of the contagious coronavirus infection.