UEFA set to suspend Champions League and Europa League amid coronavirus pandemic – reports

The current Champions League and Europa League campaigns are set to be suspended amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, according to reports emerging from Spanish media.

Marca has reported that UEFA will take the measure to suspend all European tournament fixtures in efforts to protect the health of players, staff and fans alike, after the coronavirus outbreak has played havoc with the 2020 sporting calendar.

UEFA has yet to formalize the move but is expected to do so by Thursday afternoon.

The suspension of European football's two most prestigious continental tournaments follows similar measures being taken in Italian and Spanish football and comes with both Juventus and Real Madrid players currently in isolation after coming into contact with people infected with the virus in separate incidents.

