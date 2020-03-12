 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

UEFA set to suspend Champions League and Europa League amid coronavirus pandemic – reports

12 Mar, 2020 12:13
Get short URL
UEFA set to suspend Champions League and Europa League amid coronavirus pandemic – reports
Reuters
The current Champions League and Europa League campaigns are set to be suspended amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, according to reports emerging from Spanish media.

Marca has reported that UEFA will take the measure to suspend all European tournament fixtures in efforts to protect the health of players, staff and fans alike, after the coronavirus outbreak has played havoc with the 2020 sporting calendar.

UEFA has yet to formalize the move but is expected to do so by Thursday afternoon.

The suspension of European football's two most prestigious continental tournaments follows similar measures being taken in Italian and Spanish football and comes with both Juventus and Real Madrid players currently in isolation after coming into contact with people infected with the virus in separate incidents. 

MORE TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies