 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Imitating circumcision’: Argentinian footballer facing jail for anti-Semitic gesture during match

10 Mar, 2020 15:40
Get short URL
‘Imitating circumcision’: Argentinian footballer facing jail for anti-Semitic gesture during match
Screenshot from Twitter
Argentinian footballer Arnaldo Gonzalez could face up to a month in jail for making an anti-Semitic gesture in a match against a team which has a large Jewish following.

The controversial incident took place during Sunday’s clash between Nuevo Chicago and Atlanta, which was played in Villa Crespo – a traditionally Jewish neighborhood in Buenos Aires.

READ MORE: Gunners coronavirus fears: Arsenal release statement after Olympiacos owner reveals he has illness

Nuevo Chicago ‘s Gonzalez was sent off in the second half for attacking an opponent.
While leaving the pitch the 30-year-old put his hand on his head, imitating a Jewish Kippah, and also grabbed his genitals, which was considered to be a reference to the Jewish tradition of circumcision.

Gonzalez’s antics sparked a public outcry on social media with many followers condemning the player’s behavior and calling on Argentine football bosses to punish the player.

The midfielder could face up to one month in prison as the country’s legislation allows no displays of discrimination.

Following the incident Nuevo Chicago issued an apology saying that the player will be sanctioned for his on-pitch actions.

Gonzalez also took to Twitter to apologize to the “entire Jewish community.”

I would like to apologize to the people of Atlanta and to the Jewish community,” he said.

I have just seen the video and the truth is I am not like that, I have never reacted that way anywhere. It was in a heated moment. I was just sent off and received some insults and I reacted in a way that I should not have.”

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies