'Let me know!' Floyd Mayweather hints he might be interested in buying Premier League club Newcastle United (VIDEO)

9 Mar, 2020 17:51
© Getty Images / Carmen Mandato;  Marc Atkins
Floyd Mayweather is known for having a few dollars tucked away in his bank account, and in a recent public appearance, the moneybags boxing superstar hinted that he could buy a Premier League club.

Mayweather was at a public speaking engagement at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle, England, as part of his Evening With Floyd Mayweather series of public speaking and Q&A events.

And when he was asked about the possibility of putting some of his $1 billion fortune towards buying a stake in the Magpies, Mayweather gave a surprising, and intriguing, answer.

"The last time you were in Newcastle, it was reported in the media that you were very, very interested in buying Newcastle United, the football club," offered on-stage moderator Steve Wraith.

"Well, in the U.S. we call it soccer," said Mayweather.

"But the Newcastle football is an unbelievable team, a hell of a team.

"If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know!"

Of course, this could have been a smart answer to get a cheap pop from the Newcastle crowd, but according to TMZ, who reached out to Mayweather's team, the boxing star is genuinely interested in purchasing a stake in the team.

The club, currently owned by controversial English businessman Mike Ashley, is currently looking for a buyer, but talks with potential investors have failed to result in a sale.

Could Mayweather be the man to step in and start a new era at St. James' Park?

