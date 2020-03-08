 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I'll watch them over you any day': Islam Makhachev deletes post after being slammed for tweeting MMA 'is not a woman's sport'

8 Mar, 2020 11:00
© Getty Images / Jeff Bottari;  Twitter: @MAKHACHEVMMA (since deleted)
Russian UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev made headlines for all the wrong reasons during UFC 248 by stating his belief that women should not fight in MMA.

In a tweet, which was subsequently deleted later in the night, Makhachev posted during the women's thrilling strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, stating, "this is not a woman's sport."

Makhachev's tweet received a flurry of responses from fans who were unimpressed with the Russian star's tweet, with one stating, "Not a misogynist sport, speak again when you can put out a fight like that one."

One fan asked him, "Is that why both those women are more badass than you?" while another suggested Makhachev's career will never match the standard set by Weili and Jedrzejczyk in their bout at UFC 248, saying, "You have never and could never put on a fight this great."

Another said both Weili and Jedrzejczyk are more exciting fighters to watch than Makhachev himself, saying, "I'll watch them fight over you any day."

And another fan echoed the thoughts of many online when he responded in somewhat stronger terms, saying, "That fight was more entertaining than your entire career. Shut the f*ck up."

Makhachev later deleted his tweet, but it seems that, for many fans who saw his initial post, the damage has been done.

The fight itself has been hailed as a Fight of the Year contender and even a potential UFC Hall of Fame fight, after Weili battled past Jedrzejczyk through five spectacular rounds to retain her UFC women's strawweight title.

