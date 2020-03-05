Denmark World Cup star tests positive for coronavirus

Former Denmark star Thomas Kahlenberg, who represented his country at the 2010 World Cup, has been placed in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Kahlenberg, 36, recently returned from a trip to Amsterdam and attended a game at Brondby's home stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Copenhagen club said that he had since tested positive for the virus and has been placed in isolation.

“Thomas is doing well considering the circumstances and is in good spirits,” the club said in a statement on its website.

Brondby said that 13 people have been placed in home quarantine following their game against Lyngby at the weekend.

They also urged any fans who had come into contact with Kahlenberg – who visited the fan zone during Sunday’s game – to get in touch the medical authorities.

Kahlenberg is the highest-profile coronavirus case from the world of football so far.

He made 47 appearances for his country between 2003 and 2014, scoring five times.

His club career included spells at Brondby, where he is now a youth team coach, as well as at Auxerre in France and Wolfsburg in Germany.

The coronavirus – known as Covid-19 – continues to spread around the world, with almost 100,000 cases now reported and in excess of 3,000 deaths.