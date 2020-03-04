WATCH: Sons of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez tear it up just like their dads in Barca kids game (VIDEO)

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez may be entering the twilight years of their incredible careers but there’s a new generation of Messi and Suarez family talent emerging in the Barcelona ranks in the form of their sons.

Thiago Messi and Benjamin Suarez are part of the fabled La Masia set-up which Messi himself joined at the age of 13 after moving from his Argentine homeland before going on to become the club’s all-time top scorer.

While Suarez arrived from Liverpool later in life, he has still formed one of the most formidable partnerships in world football alongside his Argentine partner in crime.

The dynamic duo's sons are now tearing things up in similar fashion in the Nou Camp youth ranks.

Wearing the same number 10 famously associated with his dad, Thiago showed he has the same unerring eye for goal in a recent under-eight game at the academy.

Footage showed mini-Messi netting twice – on the first occasion collecting the ball before sending it across the keeper, and on the second turning home right-footed from close range.

Atentos al control y la definición de Thiago Messi en la Sub 8 del Barcelona, donde marcó un doblete en la goleada 9-2 ante la Escola Semedo. Ya tenemos delantero para el Mundial 2038 (🎥: @minutounocom) pic.twitter.com/pTb9KcFGHD — Bolavip Argentina (@BolavipAr) March 3, 2020

Benjamin Suarez showed he seems destined to follow in his father’s footsteps by scoring a belting goal of his own - as seen after Messi Jr's strike in the clip below.

Hoy marcaron en la sub-8 , Thiago Messi y Benja Suárez 😍😍🤤💪 pic.twitter.com/YMhL17rdGx — Ｍａｌｉｋａ 🌺 (@_maaliika_) March 3, 2020

The youngsters were playing an inter-academy game for ‘Team Sergio’ – which is named after Messi and Suarez Sr's current Barca teammate Sergio Busquets.

Interestingly, Barca defender Gerard Pique’s son Milan was also playing in the game.

Who knows, in 15 years’ time the trio could be playing as Nou Camp legends just like their dads.