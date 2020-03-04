 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Sons of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez tear it up just like their dads in Barca kids game (VIDEO)

4 Mar, 2020 16:22
© AFLO / Global Look Press
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez may be entering the twilight years of their incredible careers but there’s a new generation of Messi and Suarez family talent emerging in the Barcelona ranks in the form of their sons.

Thiago Messi and Benjamin Suarez are part of the fabled La Masia set-up which Messi himself joined at the age of 13 after moving from his Argentine homeland before going on to become the club’s all-time top scorer.  

While Suarez arrived from Liverpool later in life, he has still formed one of the most formidable partnerships in world football alongside his Argentine partner in crime. 

Messi and Suarez Sr. © AFLO

The dynamic duo's sons are now tearing things up in similar fashion in the Nou Camp youth ranks. 

Wearing the same number 10 famously associated with his dad, Thiago showed he has the same unerring eye for goal in a recent under-eight game at the academy.

Footage showed mini-Messi netting twice – on the first occasion collecting the ball before sending it across the keeper, and on the second turning home right-footed from close range.

Benjamin Suarez showed he seems destined to follow in his father’s footsteps by scoring a belting goal of his own - as seen after Messi Jr's strike in the clip below. 

The youngsters were playing an inter-academy game for ‘Team Sergio’ – which is named after Messi and Suarez Sr's current Barca teammate Sergio Busquets.

Interestingly, Barca defender Gerard Pique’s son Milan was also playing in the game.

Who knows, in 15 years’ time the trio could be playing as Nou Camp legends just like their dads.

