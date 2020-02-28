Dream debut: Undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov to join cousin Khabib on fight card at UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov will see another familiar face in the locker room ahead of his UFC lightweight title defense at UFC 249, with his cousin, newly-signed Umar Nurmagomedov, also booked to fight on the same card.

Umar will make his octagon debut against American Hunter Azure at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as he bids to extend his unbeaten run to 13-0 with victory over the Contender Series graduate.

RT Sport reported Umar's signing with the UFC in January, following Khabib's message congratulating his younger cousin on his arrival on the sport's biggest stage.

"You have a lot to prove," Khabib posted to Instagram at the time.

"When I signed with the #UFC there were a lot of people who didn't believe in me, but my team and my people believed and supported me.

"Believing in Almighty and hard work will bring the result. You got everything for it, now act and prove that you deserve to be among the best athletes in the world."

Umar heads into the UFC in outstanding form. He's undefeated at 12-0, and captured the GFC bantamweight title in November 2019 by handing Argentinian contender Briain Gonzalez the first defeat of his career.

Now he's set to face American Azure, who is also undefeated, with a record of 8-0. He made a successful UFC debut in September last year when he outpointed former Ultimate Fighter prospect Brad Katona, and now the two unbeaten prospects will go head to head.

As the old adage goes, "Someone's 'O' has gotta go."