 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'That'll sting in the shower': Motorcycle smash leaves Russian UFC star Movsar Evloev injured and OUT of UFC 248 (GRAPHIC PHOTO)

27 Feb, 2020 10:48
Get short URL
'That'll sting in the shower': Motorcycle smash leaves Russian UFC star Movsar Evloev injured and OUT of UFC 248 (GRAPHIC PHOTO)
© Getty Images / Jeff Bottari
One of the rising Russian stars in the UFC has been forced off the fight card for the promotion's next pay-per-view event after being injured in a motorcycle accident.

Movsar Evloev was originally scheduled to take on Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC 248 in Las Vegas on March 7, but was handed a different opponent, with Jamall Emmers stepping in at short notice to replace the Brazilian.

Now Evloev has been ruled out of the matchup after his manager revealed that he had suffered injuries in a motorcycle accident.

His management representative Sayat Abdrakhmanov tweeted a picture of Evloev revealing the Russian star's skin injuries following his collision with a car. It means Evloev will be replaced on the card by Giga Chikadze on March 7.

"Movsar had to pull out because of road accident," he tweeted. "Car crashed into his motorbike."

Pancrase MMA commentator Stuart Fulton replied, exclaiming: "Ouch. That'll sting in the shower," while a fan replied: "Man, that sucks. Good that he's alive. Hope he doesn't have anything broken or torn, these things are such a b***h to recover from."

Evloev has been considered one of Russia's most promising rising stars in the UFC. He is undefeated with 12 wins, zero losses, and had picked up a pair of unanimous decision victories over South Korea's Seung Woo Choi and Peru's Enrique Barzola in his first two UFC appearances.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies