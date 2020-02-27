'That'll sting in the shower': Motorcycle smash leaves Russian UFC star Movsar Evloev injured and OUT of UFC 248 (GRAPHIC PHOTO)

One of the rising Russian stars in the UFC has been forced off the fight card for the promotion's next pay-per-view event after being injured in a motorcycle accident.

Movsar Evloev was originally scheduled to take on Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC 248 in Las Vegas on March 7, but was handed a different opponent, with Jamall Emmers stepping in at short notice to replace the Brazilian.

Now Evloev has been ruled out of the matchup after his manager revealed that he had suffered injuries in a motorcycle accident.

His management representative Sayat Abdrakhmanov tweeted a picture of Evloev revealing the Russian star's skin injuries following his collision with a car. It means Evloev will be replaced on the card by Giga Chikadze on March 7.

Movsar had to pull out because of road accident. Car crashed into his motorbike. https://t.co/N8rZ2gjIB8pic.twitter.com/mBPO7DiPuM — Sayat 萨亚特 (@sayatmma) February 27, 2020

"Movsar had to pull out because of road accident," he tweeted. "Car crashed into his motorbike."

Pancrase MMA commentator Stuart Fulton replied, exclaiming: "Ouch. That'll sting in the shower," while a fan replied: "Man, that sucks. Good that he's alive. Hope he doesn't have anything broken or torn, these things are such a b***h to recover from."

Ouch. That’ll sting in the shower. — Stewart Fulton (@sfultonMMA) February 27, 2020

Man, that sucks. Good that he's alive. Hope he doesn't have anything broken or torn, these things are such a bitch to recover from. — IB Freely (@FreelyIb) February 27, 2020

Evloev has been considered one of Russia's most promising rising stars in the UFC. He is undefeated with 12 wins, zero losses, and had picked up a pair of unanimous decision victories over South Korea's Seung Woo Choi and Peru's Enrique Barzola in his first two UFC appearances.