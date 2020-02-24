‘I’m happy that destiny brought us together’: Alina Zagitova congratulates coach Tutberidze on birthday

Olympic champion figure skater Alina Zagitova has sent warm birthday wishes to her renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze who turned 46 on Monday.

The reigning world champion who put on hold her competitive career last year thanked Tutberidze for the victories she has achieved under her guidance.

“Happy Birthday, dear Eteri Georgievna!” Zagitova wrote. “Together we have achieved a lot. You are always a great example and motivator for me to move forward, never stop, work hard, be strong, beautiful and aim-oriented!

I am so happy that destiny brought us together and since then we've been almost inseparable! Let me wish you happiness and new victories.”

Two years ago Zagitova sensationally won the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea beating the pre-tournament favorite and team leader Evgenia Medvedeva who had to settle for silver.

A year later she added the world title to her name becoming the most decorated Russian skater grabbing all international trophies existing in modern figure skating.

Following the Olympic triumph Tutberidze has become the main trend setter in women’s figure skating bringing new stars to the world and European podium.

Tutberidze’s prowess and experience have been in high demand among female skaters who are fighting for the right to train under her watchful eye.

The 2020 European championships proved again that the dominance of Tutberidze’s team is incontestable with three of her skaters sweeping the podium in Austria.

The same scenario could be repeated at the upcoming ISU figure skating world championships in Canada where Tutberidze’s trio, comprised of Alena Kostornaia, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, will attempt to take all three podium places.