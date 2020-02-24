Sticky wicket: Donald Trump ridiculed as he mangles names of Indian cricket stars on state visit (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump has proved he might not be a big cricket fan after he mispronounced the names of world renowned batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli during an official visit to India.

On Monday, the US head of state delivered a speech at Motera Stadium – the world’s largest cricket venue – when he struggled to correctly pronounce the names of India’s most recognized players.

“This is the country where your people cheer on some of the world’s greatest cricket players, from Soo Chin Tendulker to Virot Kohlee,” Trump addressed the audience.

Something about Donald Trump's pronunciation of Sachin Tendulkar tells me he isn't a huge cricket fan pic.twitter.com/stFhq46MLx — Andy Silke (@andysilke) February 24, 2020

Despite noticeable pronunciation mistakes, the 100,000 crowd which gathered at the stadium exploded in applause after the names of their sports idols were mentioned.

Tendulkar and India’s team captain Kohli are widely regarded to be among the world’s most revered cricket players. Tendulkar, who is the highest run scorer of all time, retired from the sport in 2013.