WATCH: Tyson Fury prepares for Deontay Wilder heavyweight showdown by DANCING backstage

Tyson Fury was clearly not fazed by the prospect of facing the devastating punching power of Deontay Wilder for a second time, being filmed dancing backstage in the lead-up to their heavyweight world title rematch in Las Vegas.

Undefeated pair Fury and Wilder are preparing to slug it out again at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night in the sequel to their 2018 thriller which ended in a controversial split-decision draw.

The rematch has been billed as the biggest heavyweight boxing clash in years as American knockout artist Wilder, 34, puts his WBC title on the line against lineal world heavyweight champ Fury.

Also on rt.com Wilder vs. Fury 2: Both fighters come in heavier for heavyweight championship rematch in Las Vegas (VIDEO)

The build-up to the fight has seen the pair trade insults as well as shoves at a media event during fight week, prompting organizers to dispense with the traditional face-off at the weigh-ins for fear of the pair physically clashing again before they step between the ropes.

But beyond that, the 6ft 9in Fury has a cut a typically relaxed figure for most of the week, which extended right up until the hours before the fight in Vegas.

Tyson Fury arrives in a custom suit featuring photos of himself 🥊Stream #WilderFury2 on ESPN+ ▶️ https://t.co/mqDaw5quAIpic.twitter.com/tgEmDQkGS7 — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

On arriving at the 17,000-seater Grand Garden Arena in a bespoke suit adorned with his image, the Gypsy King was seen trying on crowns backstage while dancing to the tunes blasting out at the venue.

That was in stark contrast to Wilder’s preparations, as the unsmiling Bronze Bomber was seen arriving at the venue before going through his stretches to gear up for the fight.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have their own ways of getting in the zone 👑😂Stream #WilderFury2 on ESPN+ ▶️ https://t.co/mqDaw5quAIpic.twitter.com/C2kFHLPMFJ — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

“It’s the only way he knows,” laughed commentators as footage showed a jovial Fury.

"This is Tyson Fury's world, we're all just living in it," wrote promoter Frank Warren.

In contrast to their first fight, where Fury largely appeared content to outwit Wilder, the Brit has this time vowed to come after the American in search of a knockout.

He has raised eyebrows with some of this comments on his preparations for the fight, including claims that he has been masturbating seven times a day to “get the testosterone flowing” as well as practicing regular cunnilingus with his wife to “strengthen his jaw.”

Also on rt.com Can masturbation & cunnilingus improve athletic performance? Sexologist discusses Tyson Fury’s ‘training regime'

It won’t be long before fight fans find out whether Fury’s unconventional training routine – and pre-fight dance moves – give him the edge on Saturday night.