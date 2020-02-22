‘I learnt it from Russian media’: IBU president Olle Dahlin says he was unaware of police raid on Russian athletes

International Biathlon Union (IBU) President Olle Dahlin has said he was unaware of a police raid on Russian athletes which took place just hours before the men’s relay race at the World Championship in Italy.

On Saturday, Russian biathletes Alexander Loginov and Evgeny Garanichev were subjected to a search by Italian police who broke into their hotel room and seized Loginov’s personal belongings as part of an investigation into possible use of doping.

Police officers were reportedly acting on a tip-off from an IBU official who triggered the raid.

The head of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) Vladimir Drachev revealed that the investigation was initiated by interim Anti-Doping Manager Sarah Fussek-Hakkarainen who acted without permission of the IBU.

IBU head Dahlin confirmed to RT that he was not behind the police raid which left the entire Russian team in a state of shock.

“I had information from Russian media today at eight o’clock, this was my first information about this raid,” Dahlin told RT.

“I can’t comment on this because I don’t have information. We have an Integrity Unit that is handling all the integrity questions. The information will be updated today, now I want to focus on the race. We can speak later about it, I’m fully transparent,” he added.