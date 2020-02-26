‘Conor might be able to take it back, who knows?’: Muhammad Ali's daughter predicts razor-close Khabib-McGregor rematch (VIDEO)

With a last name like hers, Rasheda Ali knows a thing or two about combat sports, and the daughter of the great Muhammad Ali says a potential rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is almost too close to call.

Nurmagomedov, the unquestioned UFC standard-bearer at 155lbs, is just weeks away from a title defense against Tony Ferguson. And if he emerges from that bout with his lightweight title still intact, Ali says she wants to see mixed martial arts' two most famous names go head to head once more.

"I believe Khabib is undefeated? You can't take that from him," Ali said in an interview with RT.

"He's amazing. My family and I, we are huge Khabib fans as well [as McGregor]. I think his grappling style is pretty amazing."

The original meeting between the two heated rivals came in October 2018 and was one of the most fractious battles in UFC history, with bad blood before and after the fight, which Nurmagomedov won via fourth-round submission.

It was a performance that impressed Ali, who said she would love to see the pair face off again to see if McGregor can defuse Nurmagomedov's stifling grappling skills.

"For him to be able to take down Conor, I thought that was awesome," she said.

"That rematch, I can't wait to see it. He has more of a grappling style and Conor is more boxing. I think the combination of the two is a really interesting one to watch."

Also on rt.com Khabib camp name terms for McGregor rematch after 'The Notorious' makes spectacular UFC comeback

And who does she see having their hand raised once all is said and done? McGregor's recent octagon return against Donald Cerrone appears to have swayed her in favor of the Irishman, but she admits that her prediction can, and likely will, change more than once if they eventually step into the cage for a second time.

"I think it could go either way. The way Conor looked against the Cowboy, I was blown away. I couldn't believe it. He looked amazing," Ali said.

"We're huge Khabib fans. I like his style. It could go either way, honestly... Once the fight gets there, it could turn on a dime.

"Conor might be able to take it back, who knows? I think they equally have a chance to be victorious in that fight. I can't wait to see it."