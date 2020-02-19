 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'I'm the Conor McGregor of entertainment': Justin Bieber doubles down on UFC challenge to Tom Cruise

19 Feb, 2020 14:42
Get short URL
'I'm the Conor McGregor of entertainment': Justin Bieber doubles down on UFC challenge to Tom Cruise
© Reuters / Steve Marcus
A potential battle between A-listers Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise has once again reared its head after the pop star repeated his challenge to the Hollywood star to face him inside the UFC's octagon.

Bieber, 25, made the initial challenge to Cruise on social media in the summer of last year in a move that attracted the interest of UFC boss Dana White, who called the potential match-up "the easiest fight to promote in the history of my career." 

Also on rt.com Leah McCourt: Meet the Conor McGregor stablemate on the brink of MMA superstardom (PHOTOS)

The bizarre callout seemingly came out of nowhere, with no apparent bad blood existing between the two superstars. Reports at the time suggested that Ari Emanuel, whose firm Endeavor owns a controlling stake in the UFC, told Bieber's manager Scooter Braun that there was interest from Cruise's side.

Bieber did backtrack somewhat soon after, saying that Cruise's "dad strength" would allow him to "whoop" him but when the issue was once again raised by chat show host James Corden, Bieber once again signaled his own interest in the fight.

He said that the first callout was him "just being stupid" before he stated, "Do you know what? That [the fight] could actually be funny."

Bieber, who has undertaken boxing training in the past, described himself as "dangerous" before outlining exactly how he sees his role in the entertainment landscape.

"My mind control is another specimen, I’m different," Bieber elaborated. "I'm the Conor McGregor of entertainment."

Also on rt.com 'This could be Tom Cruise's head!' Bieber challenges potential UFC opponent in Bottle Cap Challenge
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies