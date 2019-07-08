'This could be Tom Cruise's head!' Bieber challenges potential UFC opponent in Bottle Cap Challenge

Pop heartthrob Justin Bieber has reignited his feud with Tom Cruise, whom he earlier challenged to a UFC fight, executing a spinning back kick in the Bottle Cap Challenge and warning the veteran actor it "could be his head".

In the video, uploaded to Instagram, a shirtless Bieber began his attempt at the viral challenge by declaring "This could be Tom Cruise's head" before sending the bottle cap flying into the air with a spinning back kick, all while keeping his baseball cap expertly in place.

The Canadian singing sensation had earlier inexplicably called out Cruise for a fight in the UFC octagon, despite the two rarely if ever crossing paths, with former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor then bizarrely offering to host the fight.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

The Bottle Cap Challenge has seen a host of sports stars take part, perhaps most notable of all coming from McGregor himself, who challenged Floyd Mayweather while drinking a bottle of his own brand Proper 12 whiskey.

It has also seen those on the very periphery of the sports world get involved; Russian 'slapping champion' Vasiliy 'Dumpling' Kamotskiy released his own version of the challenge, predictably knocking off the bottle cap with a sweep of his giant hand.

His female counterpart, Nastya Zolotaya, the women's 'Booty Slapping Champion', also offered her own steamy version, knocking off the bottle cap with a swift buttock movement.