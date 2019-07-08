 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'This could be Tom Cruise's head!' Bieber challenges potential UFC opponent in Bottle Cap Challenge

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 12:27 Edited time: 8 Jul, 2019 13:32

Instagram / Justin Bieber
Pop heartthrob Justin Bieber has reignited his feud with Tom Cruise, whom he earlier challenged to a UFC fight, executing a spinning back kick in the Bottle Cap Challenge and warning the veteran actor it "could be his head".

READ MORE: Acting tough: Bieber's UFC tweet to Tom Cruise sparks online craze to call out veteran actors

In the video, uploaded to Instagram, a shirtless Bieber began his attempt at the viral challenge by declaring "This could be Tom Cruise's head" before sending the bottle cap flying into the air with a spinning back kick, all while keeping his baseball cap expertly in place.

The Canadian singing sensation had earlier inexplicably called out Cruise for a fight in the UFC octagon, despite the two rarely if ever crossing paths, with former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor then bizarrely offering to host the fight.

The Bottle Cap Challenge has seen a host of sports stars take part, perhaps most notable of all coming from McGregor himself, who challenged Floyd Mayweather while drinking a bottle of his own brand Proper 12 whiskey.

It has also seen those on the very periphery of the sports world get involved; Russian 'slapping champion' Vasiliy 'Dumpling' Kamotskiy released his own version of the challenge, predictably knocking off the bottle cap with a sweep of his giant hand.

READ MORE: Bottle Slap Challenge! Russia's slapping champion 'Dumpling' creates own internet craze (VIDEO)

His female counterpart, Nastya Zolotaya, the women's 'Booty Slapping Champion', also offered her own steamy version, knocking off the bottle cap with a swift buttock movement.

Also on rt.com Bottom Cap Challenge! Russia's Booty Slapping Champion creates own version of viral craze (VIDEO)
