‘Worst wreck I’ve even seen’: Support pours in for NASCAR driver Ryan Newman after horror crash at Daytona 500 (VIDEO)

Messages of support have been pouring in for NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, who is in a “serious but not life-threatening” condition after his horror crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 in Florida on Monday.

Newman, 42, was leading the race approaching the finish line but crashed into the wall at 200mph after being tapped by teammate Ryan Blaney, flipping into the air violently and then being slammed by another car and catapulting into the air once again.

Newman’s vehicle then skidded across the track on its roof as sparks flew.

Scary finish at #DAYTONA500 when leader Ryan Newman flipped right before the finish. Denny Hamlin wins but all thoughts on Newman right now. pic.twitter.com/Fltj5w5d2g — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) February 18, 2020

There were immediate fears for Newman’s safety as he was stretchered from the vehicle and taken to the local Halifax Medical Center.

‘The big one’: WATCH huge crash at Daytona 500 take out HALF the racers

A statement from Newman’s Roush Fenway Racing team later issued an update on his condition, stating he was expected to survive his injuries.

“He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.” It read.

"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time."

Support poured in on social media for Newman, a former winner of the race, including from US President Donald Trump, who had attended the opening of the event on Sunday before rain had forced its delay to Monday.

Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Others called the shocking smash “the worst wreck” they had seen in the history of NASCAR.

Been watching Nascar for 10 years, I think that was without a doubt the worst wreck I have ever seen. 🙏 for Ryan Newman.#DAYTONA500pic.twitter.com/zXM4wDMIsm — Kyle Carney (@k014c) February 18, 2020

Monday’s race was won by Toyota’s Denny Hamlin, who managed to avoid the last-minute chaos to claim a second consecutive Daytona 500 victory and the third of his career.

Hamlin beat Ford driver Blaney into second place by just 0.014 seconds, which is the second smallest margin of victory in Daytona 500 history.

There was criticism of the celebrations by Hamlin and his team in the wake of Newman’s horrific crash, and team owner Joe Gibbs later apologized, saying they had been unaware of the severity of the incident.

#NASCAR ... Car owner Joe Gibbs apologizes in media center for team celebrating Daytona 500 win in light of Ryan Newman's crash.Gibbs said team didn't know about severity of Newman's crash until being informed about it in victory lane. — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) February 18, 2020

NASCAR has avoided fatal crashes since Dale Earnhardt died at the Daytona 500 in 2001, prompting rigourous new safety measures.