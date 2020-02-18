 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Worst wreck I’ve even seen’: Support pours in for NASCAR driver Ryan Newman after horror crash at Daytona 500 (VIDEO)

18 Feb, 2020 10:14
© Getty Images / Chris Graythen
Messages of support have been pouring in for NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, who is in a “serious but not life-threatening” condition after his horror crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 in Florida on Monday.

Newman, 42, was leading the race approaching the finish line but crashed into the wall at 200mph after being tapped by teammate Ryan Blaney, flipping into the air violently and then being slammed by another car and catapulting into the air once again.  

Newman’s vehicle then skidded across the track on its roof as sparks flew.

There were immediate fears for Newman’s safety as he was stretchered from the vehicle and taken to the local Halifax Medical Center.

A statement from Newman’s Roush Fenway Racing team later issued an update on his condition, stating he was expected to survive his injuries.

“He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.” It read.

"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time."

Support poured in on social media for Newman, a former winner of the race, including from US President Donald Trump, who had attended the opening of the event on Sunday before rain had forced its delay to Monday.

Others called the shocking smash “the worst wreck” they had seen in the history of NASCAR.

Monday’s race was won by Toyota’s Denny Hamlin, who managed to avoid the last-minute chaos to claim a second consecutive Daytona 500 victory and the third of his career.

Hamlin beat Ford driver Blaney into second place by just 0.014 seconds, which is the second smallest margin of victory in Daytona 500 history.

There was criticism of the celebrations by Hamlin and his team in the wake of Newman’s horrific crash, and team owner Joe Gibbs later apologized, saying they had been unaware of the severity of the incident.

NASCAR has avoided fatal crashes since Dale Earnhardt died at the Daytona 500 in 2001, prompting rigourous new safety measures. 

