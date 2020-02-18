Borussia Dortmund's free-scoring wunderkinds train sights on PSG in Champions League last 16 showdown

Bolstered by two of the game's hottest teenage properties in Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, can Borussia Dortumund's youngster's make a statement against Neymar and co. when Paris Saint-Germain come to town on Tuesday evening?

Compared to the domestic success that they enjoy, PSG haven't had it all their own way in the Champions League since the mammoth investment in the club by their Qatari backers which led to them assembling some of the world's most talented footballers.

Year upon year, the Parisian club seem to underwhelm at European football's top table despite the assortment of riches at their disposal. Aside from the aforementioned Neymar, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has a galaxy of stars including Angel Di Maria, Edinson Cavani and the incredibly talented Kylian Mbappe.

All of these players were assembled at an extraordinary cost, but one wonders to what lengths PSG would go to count Dortmund's two young stars, Sancho and Haaland, among their ranks.

The pair, still both 19, have been in outstanding form this season. Englishman Sancho is arguably the hottest young property in world football currently and is said to have a host of Premier League teams squabbling over his future services.

Haaland, son of Norwegian former Premier League player Alf Inge Haaland, is a more recent convert to German football but has already bagged himself nine goals in six appearances since a January move from Red Bull Salzburg, where he contributed 22 in 28 in half a season.

He is an owner of lacerating pace which, when coupled with his 6ft 4in frame, is a handful for any defender, while Sancho is having his best season yet with 16 goals in 30 appearances, along with almost as many assists.

Paris Saint-Germain boast their own attacking assets, of that there is no doubt, but the methods of assembly couldn't be any more different. Their philosophy, at least since the Qatari investment in the club, has been to purchase readymade assets for their team with no assembly required.

Dortmund went the other route. Haaland looks to have been an outstanding bargain at a cost of just $21.6 million while Sancho was plucked from Manchester City's youth academy at a cost of a round $10.5 million - a drop in the ocean compared to the eyewatering prices regularly doled out in the French capital.

The German side proved capable of stymying the creative talents of Barcelona in the group stages which bodes well for dealing with Neymar, Cavani and Di Maria, but can the French giants do the same when faced with the verve and tenacity of Dortmund's teenaged attack?

A place in the Champions League quarter-finals, and likely Thomas Tuchel's job, depends on it.