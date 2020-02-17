'I'm used to running in paddy fieIds': Indian star 'faster than Usain Bolt' REJECTS athletics trial to focus on buffalo-racing

Srinivasa Gowda, who went viral last week after video emerged which appeared to show him running 100 meters in world record-breaking time, says he won't accept an invitation from the Indian government to attend athletics trials.

Gowda, 28, is a star in Kambala, a sport where competitors sprint through paddy fields with buffalo, and local reports suggested that he covered 100 meters in a time which would rival the world record set by Usain Bolt more than a decade ago.

He is said to have finished the 140-meter race in a time of 13.42 seconds, which would translate to a time of 9.55 seconds in 100 meters. Bolt's record currently stands at 9.58 seconds.

Gowda's star has risen in his homeland since the reports, with the Sports Authority of India inviting him to participate in national sprint trials - but it seems the hectic life led by a Kambala practitioner has ruled out any dreams he may have had of raising aloft Olympic gold in the 100 meters.

Record Run: Srinivas Gowda (28), an Indian Kambala buffalo racer from Karnataka, India is being compared to world record holder, @usainbolt. Srinivas covered 142 meters in 13.62 seconds running in a slushy field; Bolt has completed the 100 meter sprint in 9.58 seconds pic.twitter.com/OYsjd2z8bn — Sri Lanka Global (@srilankaglobal) February 15, 2020

Meet India's latest Sports Sensation ! ! !Srinivasa Gowda from Moodabidri, Mangaluru ran a distance of 142.5 metres in 13.62 seconds in a slushy paddy field at the Kambala race.He would be the fastest Athlete in the World if He repeats His amazing feat on the track. pic.twitter.com/ZylEPdD22r — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 15, 2020

"I have injured my leg and my focus is on Kambala. I am used to running with buffalo in the paddy fields," he said to BBC Hindi.

He also reflected on the differences between the two athletic pursuits, also referencing the elephant - or buffalo - in the room.

"In Kambala race, heels play an important role whereas it is toes in a track race. Not just jockeys, but even buffaloes have a role to play in Kambala. In track race, this is not the case," he said to TNIE.

Professor Gunapala Kambada of the Kambala Academy also indicated that it was a "great honor" for Gowda to be invited to take part in the athletics trials but the current Kambala schedule simply won't allow it.

"The problem is that he has Kambala [races] on the next three Saturdays," he said. "That is a commitment that he cannot go back on under any circumstances. So we are not rejecting the offer. Maybe he can go for trials at a later stage."