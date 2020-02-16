Revved up: Donald Trump could take lap in armored presidential limo at NASCAR Daytona 500

US President Donald Trump could take a spin at the fabled Daytona 500 in Florida when he visits the season-opening NASCAR event, according to reports.

Trump is expected to ride the Daytona International Speedway track in his heavily-armored presidential limousine – known as the “Beast” – prior to the race, Fox Business reports.

The US leader was named the grand marshal of Daytona 500 by NASCAR, becoming the first president to take up the role.

“Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “We’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race’ by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual Daytona 500.”

SCOOP: Multiple Sources tell @FoxNews that @realDonaldTrump is planning to take a lap at the @DISupdates Daytona International Speedway in the “Beast” presidential limo ahead of the Daytona 500. It’s not 100%, but that is the plan at the moment. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) February 15, 2020

Trump will become the second sitting US president to attend the event after George W. Bush visited the Daytona 500 in 2004.

Trump has a close relationship with Roger Penske, a businessman, former racer and founder of one of the world's most successful motorsports teams.

Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year, which is the country's highest civilian award.