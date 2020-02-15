 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Two in a row! Kulizhnikov & Voronina smash records to clinch 1000m and 5000m gold at speed skating worlds

15 Feb, 2020 23:00
Get short URL
Two in a row! Kulizhnikov & Voronina smash records to clinch 1000m and 5000m gold at speed skating worlds
Pavel Kulizhnikov (Left) and Natalia Voronina (Right) at World Single Distances Speedskating Championships in Salt Lake City, US © Global Look Press / www.imago-images.de
Team Russia continues taking the ISU Speed Skating World Championship in Salt Lake City, US, by storm with Natalia Voronina setting word record to win the women’s 5000m gold and Pavel Kulizhnikov following suit at the men's 1000m.

Russian speed skating ace Kulizhnikov clocked a time of 1.05,69 seconds to set a new mark at the 1000m distance on Saturday, his second triumph in as many days after he claimed gold on the shortest speed skating distance of 500m on Friday.

Olympic champion from the Netherlands, Kjeld Nuis, finished second, while Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil came in third.

While it was a fifth world title at separate distances for the 25-year-old speed skating star, for Russia’s Natalia Voronina, who hit the ice shortly before her titled teammate, it was her first world championship glory.

Moreover, Voronina, who clocked a world record time of 6.39,02 seconds, became the first woman to run out of 6.40,00 seconds at that distance, a milestone in itself, and the first Russian to ever claim the women’s 5000m gold at world championship.

RT
Natalia Voronina set a world record to win gold at the women’s 5000m

With her stellar performance, she beat veteran Martina Sablikova in what became the Czech's first loss at the distance since 2007.

Also on rt.com On the fast track: Russian speed skater Pavel Kulizhnikov earns World Championship sprint gold

Sablikova had to contend with silver, while Esmee Visser from the Netherlands, rounded out the top three.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies