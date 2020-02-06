 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Breaking the barriers: Simone Biles attempts INSANE vault previously only done by men (VIDEO)

6 Feb, 2020 16:12
Simone Biles © Global Look Press / Marijan Murat
US gymnastics star Simone Biles has wowed fans by demonstrating a jaw-dropping element she has been practicing for the Tokyo Games – one which has never been performed by any female gymnast before.

The four-time Olympic champion posted a video from her training session, in which she completes a gravity-defying Yurchenko double-pike vault before landing in a foam pit.

2020?” Biles captioned the post, making it clear she might attempt the vault at the Tokyo Games this summer.

The extremely difficult gymnastics element – which consists of a roundoff into the springboard, a back handspring, and a piked double backflip – has never been performed by a female athlete at an international gymnastics competition.

Usually performed by men, the element is far more difficult than the vault which was named after Biles in 2018.

Last summer the US gymnastics icon landed an unbelievable triple-double combination on floor, becoming the first female athlete in history to successfully make the element.

