Teat-ing off! Busty spectator halts golf game by baring her breasts during PGA Tour event (VIDEO)

The saying goes: 'golf is a good walk spoiled'. But players at The Phoenix Open got more than they bargained for at the PGA Tour event when a female fan halted play by repeatedly flashing her breasts from the stands.

The female spectator whose name remains unknown, bared all the prestigious tournament held annually in Scottsdale, Arizona, after she attempted to distract the world’s leading players from the game.

In a video that has been widely circulating on social media the brunette is seen unzipping her green tight-fitting jacket to expose her breasts forcing several players, including American Webb Simpson to postpone their shots.

The stadium erupted into thunderous applause before the unnamed fan showed up again to flash her chest once more.

The woman’s antics were met with mixed reactions on social media with many users condemning her for inappropriate behavior.

“No place on the golf course for that type of behavior,” one person wrote.

“Damn you people this is golf, not a rock concert,” one more comment read.

Others on the contrary found the woman’s ‘performance’ quite amusing comparing it with the Super Bowl half-time show.

“Oh yeah I love it,” a user wrote. “She’s the runner-up’s girlfriend,” another quipped.

The incident didn’t prevent the embarrassed Simpson from beating countryman Tony Finau in a playoff to win the $1.3 million first prize on Monday.

Given how superstitious professional sportsmen are, Simpson may ask the zealous fan to show up at further events in which he's playing, although whether the Tour will allow her anywhere near a golf course again is a different matter.