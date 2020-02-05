FIFA have 'no update' on Russia 'notification' reports on BAN from 2022 World Cup - spokesperson to RT

Unverified reports that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had notified Russia of a ban on competing at the Qatar 2022 World Cup have not been confirmed by FIFA, a spokesperson has informed RT.

On Tuesday, Qatari sports network beIN Sports reported - citing an unnamed correspondent - that WADA had notified Russia of their exclusion from football’s biggest competition, due to a 4-year ban from major international sporting events.

However, in an email to RT, a spokesperson for world football's governing body did not confirm the reported notification and only reaffirmed that talks are ongoing with WADA and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) as to the extent that ruling would affect football.

“[W]e have no updates to our statement from December, in which we stated that FIFA is in contact with WADA and ASOIF to clarify the extent of the decision of the WADA Executive Committee in regards to football,” the communication read.

Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Director General Yuri Ganus also rebuffed reports that the organization had received notification, and instead reiterated RUSADA had not been presented with any official documents.

“We didn’t receive any official documents from WADA on the matter at hand. I believe that it is too early for such statements, while legal proceedings are ongoing,” Ganus said, Moscow 24 reported.

Russia’s ban was levied when WADA’s Executive Committee voted unanimously to uphold recommended sanctions in response to alleged manipulation of Moscow laboratory data, relating to Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) reinstatement terms.

The 4-year ban prohibits the country from participating in major international events during that time, which would include the Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year, the Qatar 2022 football World Cup, and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Terms of the ban include the team being forbidden from using national symbols, including the Russian tricolor, double-headed eagle team emblem and also prohibited from using the national anthem.

Following the ruling, confusion arose as to what constituted a major interanational sporting event, given that the men’s national football team were given the green light to participate in this summer’s Euro 2020 competition, which will see a total four matches hosted in St. Petersburg.

Those games are scheduled to take place at Krestovsky Arena, a prominent venue at the Russia 2018 World Cup, and include two of Russia's group games on June 13 and 17, against Belgium and Finland respectively.

The team will play a further confirmed group game against Denmark in Copenhagen, and the tournament returns to the 65,000-seater stadium for a quarter-final on July 3.