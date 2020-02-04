Skating scandal: French authorities open investigation into underage sex abuse claims in figure skating

Prosecutors in France are investigationg allegations into underage sex abuse within the sport of figure skating, per reports from the Associated French Press.

The investigation follows claims from French pairs skater Sarah Abitbol, who claimed that she was raped by her former coach Gilles Beyer when she was underage.

Abitbol claimed in an interview with L'Obs newspaper, that Beyer had systematically sexually assaulted her and raped her between 1990 and 1992, when she was between the ages of 15 and 17.

"He started doing horrible things… sexual abuse and I was raped when I was 15. It was the first time that a man touched me," said 44-year-old Abitbol, who won seven European titles during her skating career.

She also stated that neither her parents nor French figure skating authorities were aware of her alleged ordeal at the time.

However, when Abitbol decided to come forward with her accusations after her retirement, she alleged the Ministry of Sport in France snubbed her claims.

"Yes, we have a file on him, but we’re going to close our eyes," Jean-Francois Lamour, who headed the French Sports Ministry, at that time allegedly replied.

But now it appears her interview has prompted a change of heart, and now an investigation has reportedly been launched.

More to follow...