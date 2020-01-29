‘Hours of make-up and traumatized children’: Disguised Daniele De Rossi watches Italian football derby from the stands (VIDEO)

Roma icon Daniele De Rossi amazed his fans after revealing he attended the recent football derby against Lazio as a regular fan, proving he is a true master of disguise.

The former midfielder was able to watch the Serie A encounter on Sunday without being recognized thanks to his impressive disguise, which transformed him into a grey-haired old man.

The 36-year-old applied make-up before adding a wig, glasses and a black hat to become a Roma fan who cheered for his team in the Curva Sud (the south corner of the stadium behind the goals, containing the most vocal supporters), standing and singing for 90 minutes.

“This is what happens when your husband decides to infiltrate the Curva Sud to make his dream of watching the derby come true! We spent a whole afternoon on this, hours of make-up, traumatized the kids, but he was as happy as a child,” De Rossi’s wife Sarah Felberbaum wrote on her Instagram page while also sharing a video of the magical transformation process.

The player, who spent more than 18 seasons at Roma and made more than 600 appearances for the team, announced his retirement this month after leaving Argentine side Boca Juniors.

The World Cup winner watched his team achieve a 1-1 draw against their biggest rivals, ending Lazio’s run of 11 consecutive Serie A wins.