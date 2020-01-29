 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Firework 'attack' on Man United chief Woodward’s home shows disturbing level of disgust from fans at breaking point

29 Jan, 2020 17:25
Firework 'attack' on Man United chief Woodward’s home shows disturbing level of disgust from fans at breaking point
Reuters
A group of alleged Manchester United fans threw fireworks at the house of executive vice chairman Ed Woodward’s home, revealing a disturbing side of fans’ disgust at the shambolic running of the club by its board members.

Hooded figures can be seen in footage that has circulated the internet throwing fireworks and flares at the Cheshire home of Woodward, who lives in the property with his wife and two young daughters. It is understood that no one was at the time of the attack.

A portion of Manchester United fans have recently voiced their resentment at the club’s handling by members of its hierarchy, whom they view as being more interested in developing the commercial side of the club than performances on the pitch.

The club announced through a spokesman that anybody found guilty of taking part in the incident “will be banned for life by the club,'' per the Guardian. As yet no arrests have been made.

"Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another,” the statement read. 

The attack has understandably been condemned by many sections of United’s fanbase as having crossed the line of what is acceptable as regards fan protests.

RT
Reuters / PHIL NOBLE - A police vehicle enters Ed Woodward's home in Cheshire following the alleged attack

Some areas of the Old Trafford club’s support have expressed suspicions that the attack was a set up and have suggested the attack may have been a conspiratorial part of a PR plan to spin bad press into sympathy for Woodward, who enlisted the help of a public relations handler to stem a stream of bad press towards them.

They cite Woodward and his family not being at home at the time of the incident and proceedings being 'exaggerated', along with the timing of his PR mission, as reasons to believe the alleged attack was a conspiracy to deflect negative headlines from himself.

Whatever the truth, the attack certainly serves as a yardstick of the depths the disturbing side of supporter fury has plunged and the accumulative anger at United’s mismanagement that has seen a shambolic showing on the field. 

RT
Reuters / PHIL NOBLE - Red paint was reportedly thrown at Man United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward's home in Cheshire in an alleged attack on Tuesday.

United fans have been criticized for more or less every form of peaceful or non-peaceful protest against their Glazer family owners or their , it seems their frustrations have finally boiled over and have been directed at Ed Woodward, a man who has become the face of their dealings behind the scenes.

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League but haven't won a league title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, and fans have repeatedly voiced their displeasure at the club's ineptitude in transfer market dealings, overspending on inflated player wages and big money flops.

Supporters received a backlash when they were filmed singing songs opposing  Woodward that were interpreted as death threats.

The event is similar to when Wayne Rooney’s home was surrounded by a group of disgruntled fans, minus the pyrotechnics, in an attempt to convince the player not to sign for rivals Manchester City.

