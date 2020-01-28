‘Envy is a major sin’: Tatiana Tarasova slams German figure skating boss for calling Russian team ‘factory of champions’

Russian figure skating legend Tatiana Tarasova has hit out at the president of the German figure skating federation, Udo Donsdorf, who was critical of Russia’s success at the recent European Championships in Graz, Austria.

Discussing results in the ladies single skating where all medals were taken by Russian teen sensations, Donsdorf didn’t hide his disappointment stressing that “childish skating” will lead the beautiful sport to a deadlock.

“For me, it looks too childish,” the 47-year-old said. “It will not bring anything good for figure skating and sports in general.”

The German figure skating boss also called the Russian figure skating team a “factory of champions” apparently referring to the fact that members of the female squad have been constantly replaced by talented and ambitious youngsters.

Responding to the criticism voiced by her German colleague, Tarasova who has won seven Olympic gold medals together with her skaters recommended that Donsdorf should concentrate more on the achievements of German skaters rather than be envious of Russia’s success.

“I think that that the German figure skating head should have questions regarding his team’s performance (at the European Championships) which lie with the competence of his own federation,” Tarasova told Sport 24. “This is what he should have been worried about, because the results of his team have become miserable since the retirement of the legendary Jutta Muller.”

Talking about raising the age limit in the women’s field Tarasova said that it will not save German athletes from being beaten by Russian counterparts.

“If separate age categories are created, the situation will become only worse for them. They will lose in all categories by huge margins. Envy is a major sin! Everyone should remember this.”

The European tournament in Austria was marked with the sensational performance of the Russian skaters who won four gold medals in all four disciplines presented in Graz.

In the women’s event Russian skaters predictably swept the podium leaving all other competitors far behind the talented trio who have been trained by prominent coach Eteri Turberidze.

Alena Kostornaia and Anna Shcherbakova who took gold and silver respectively will represent Russia at the 2020 World Championships in Canada in March.

The third team member will be chosen by the coaching council with Alexadra Trusova who won bronze in Graz being one of the candidates to perform in Montreal.