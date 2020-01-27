'Terence Crawford will do McGregor in the Octagon': Promoter Bob Arum suggests Crawford would 'pin' Conor McGregor in UFC fight

Boxing promoter Bob Arum has suggested that his fighter Terrence Crawford could beat UFC superstar Conor McGregor in both the Octagon and a boxing ring, as he lays down a challenge to combat sports' hottest property.

However, the 88-year-old CEO of Top Rank was criticized for the terminology he used in describing the fight, saying that Crawford would 'pin' McGregor in a mixed martial arts bout.

Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion who boasts an undefeated 36-0 record, is understood to be struggling to find his next opponent following his 9th round TKO of Egidijus Kavaliauskas in December. Now, according to reports, Arum has floated the idea of a pair of fights with the recently-returned McGregor - one in boxing and the other in mixed martial arts.

"It's not fair to the UFC and to Conor McGregor to say, ‘Let him fight this fighter, that fighter, but only in boxing,'" Arum said.

"Terence Crawford will do McGregor in the Octagon and then three months later in the boxing ring.

"The Octagon would be first because I don’t want them to think we’re playing around."

Arum's confidence that his man could defeat McGregor in the Irishman's own wheelhouse stems from what he describes as Crawford's 'world class' wrestling.

"Terence Crawford is a really tough dude who has a wrestling background. Crawford would not be lost in the octagon. He is, I think, a world class wrestler, so let’s see.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if Crawford pins McGregor in an MMA fight. I think Crawford’s a better wrestler than McGregor."

For his part, Crawford agrees that he could hang with McGregor in the cage but remained respectful of the Dubliner's talents.

"I just have to have the proper time to prepare myself," he said last week.

"It would be a little more than boxing training. I haven’t been in that [wrestling] environment in a long time, but most definitely I feel I can compete with anyone given the proper time to train on the MMA side, being that I have a wrestling background.

"McGregor would have to worry about my stand-up game as well. It would be interesting. He’s got good kicks and he’s strong. I’d have to prepare myself for those things, but I feel I would be all right."