‘You f*cking four-eyed c*nt’: England cricket star Stokes risks sanction after foul-mouthed rant at fan in South Africa (VIDEO)

England hero Ben Stokes could be in hot water with the cricket authorities after he was caught on camera appearing to call a fan a “f*cking four-eyed c*nt” after being dismissed against South Africa.

Stokes scored just two runs before being the fourth man to fall in England’s first innings in Johannesburg, as the visitors ended the first day of the Test on 192-4.

Rather than head quietly back into the dressing room, Stokes appeared to get involved in an expletive-filled exchange with a fan in the crowd.

“Say it to me outside the ground you f*cking four-eyed c*nt,” Stokes was apparently heard to say by a camera which was following him.

Ben Stokes offering somebody out. Things you love to see. National hero. Will still get a ban though. pic.twitter.com/M0pn2CzyQK — Andy Widdowson (@andygwiddowson) January 24, 2020

If that is proved to be the case, Stoke, 28, could be hit with a fine or worse, while broadcasters Sky Sports were forced to apologize for any offense caused by the language.

Stokes was the hero as England won the Cricket World Cup last summer, and the all-rounder has produced a series of match-winning performances against the likes of Australia. He was voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year at the end of 2019.

But Stokes suffered a frustrating day in South Africa on Friday as he went cheaply, being caught by Rassie van der Dussen off the bowling of Anrich Nortje.

England lead the four-match Test series 2-1 as they aim to wrap things up at New Wanderers Stadium.

It has been a tetchy Test series at times, with Stokes’ England teammate Jos Buttler being overheard calling South African bowler Vernon Philander a “f*cking kn*bhead” earlier this month.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada was banned from the final Test after being deemed to have celebrated the dismissal of England captain Joe Root too aggressively during the third Test.