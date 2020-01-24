 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Killer coronavirus KOs Ramirez v Postol WBC & WBO unification world title fight in China

24 Jan, 2020 12:05
The WBC and WBO light-welterweight world title showdown between Jose Ramirez and Viktor Postol scheduled to take place in Haikou, China has been postponed amid fears of the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

The fight was scheduled for February 1 in the Chinese province of Haikou but according to Top Rank CEO Bob Arum, the clash will be rescheduled for a later date following growing concerns about the spread of the fatal illness, which has claimed a reported 26 lives in China alone.

There have been a further 500 cases being suspected across the globe and measures to halt its spread via traditional travel methods are being undertaken.

One such safeguard is to limit the public assemblies, such as that at a boxing match, until the virus has been successfully contained.

"We hope the situation is brought under control soon," Arum said of the situation. "The health and safety of our fighters and everyone working on the event is the most important thing."

WBC and WBO light-welterweight champion Jose Ramirez, of the USA, was set to defend his titles against Ukrainian former 140lbs titleholder Viktor Postol in Haikou, on the island of Hainan, China.

"We’d have to get a location to have the fight and clear a date with ESPN. "All of those things have to be done. It’s a bummer, but better safe than sorry if that’s what happens."

It is likely that the bout will be rescheduled in the coming weeks at a venue in the United States. The winner of the fight is expected to face the UK's Josh Taylor later this year in a fight which could potentially unify the WBO, WBC, WBA Super and IBF light welterweight titles.

The undefeated Ramirez is the favourite to earn the latest defence of his titles against Ukrainian former champion Postol, whose only two career defeats have come against Taylor and pound for pound star Terrence Crawford.

