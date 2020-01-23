‘A KING or QUEEN is about to be here’: Usain Bolt & model girlfriend Kasi Bennett reveal they are expecting ‘golden child’

Usain Bolt has shared a glamorous Instagram photo of his girlfriend Kasi Bennett strolling along a beach holding her baby bump as part of a series in which the Jamaican model announced that they are expecting a “golden child.”

Sprint superstar Usain Bolt has announced on Instagram that girlfriend Kasi Bennett is expecting the couple’s first child, telling fans: “I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE.”

Bolt let a series of fashion shoot-style photos do most of the talking alongside his brief announcement, posting a shot of Jamaican model Bennett holding her baby bump on a beach while wearing a flowing red dress.

Thirty-year-old Bennett, who Bolt calls his “First Lady,” published more photos from the shoot, announcing that “our golden child” would be “coming soon.”

The Jamaica-based fashion obsessive posed on a yacht while carrying a cloud of balloons above her head, describing the news as “our greatest celebration” and “biggest blessing.”

Bennett was one of Bolt’s staunchest supporters when he became the first athlete to win three Olympic 100m titles at the Rio Olympics in 2016, although she was outspoken in her disgust when he was later revealed to have had a fling with Brazilian student Jady Duarte.

Fellow sports stars and celebrities were quick to congratulate Bolt and Bennett on the pregnancy, including Asafa Powell, whose 100m record was broken by Bolt in 2008.

Alongside Bolt, Powell was part of the 4x100m team that won gold for Jamaica in Rio. He suggested that his 33-year-old former teammate had waited “too long” for the news.

Jamaica and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey and comedian White Yardie were also among those to show their joy at the announcement.

Bolt has tried to become a professional footballer since ending his professional track career, and posted a story on Instagram on the same day as the announcement showing himself involved in a group gym session.

Bennett, who is the managing director of a company and runs children’s charity Project Kase, praised Bolt for teaching her “how to live life to the fullest” last year.

Posting photos of the pair on a yacht in Ibiza, she said Bolt had shown her how to “break records” and promised to treat him “like the King you are.”

“You are the life of the party, the brightest star in any room and the man with the most magnetic and charismatic personality,” she gushed.



“You are one the world needs, I need – so continue to inspire us and show us how to be humble, kind and successful.”