'I don't bleed like this in fights!' UFC star Felice Herrig reveals alleged fight over penny, apologizes for McGregor ‘fix’ tweet

On an eventful night, after watching Conor McGregor’s win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Felice Herrig suffered a bloody nose and backed down on her claim that the fight had been fixed, adding that she had drunk too much tequila.

When MMA strawweightFelice Herrig headed to Las Vegas in the hope of watching Cerrone beat McGregor at UFC 246, the glamorous strawweight might not have imagined ending the night with a nosebleed and waking up to apologize for a tequila-fueled social media post.

The outspoken American, who has won five and lost three of her eight fights since joining the UFC at the end of 2014, posted a photo in her fight night dress showing a stream of blood trickling from her nose.

In an Instagram story on the night, Herrig alleged that a woman had “got all up in my face” after stopping to retrieve a penny she had dropped in the middle of traffic.

“I’m like, ‘it’s just a penny,’” the kickboxer and Muay Thai veteran told her almost-400,000 strong following (via MMA Junkie). “I was like, ‘You should probably punch me if you want to,’ and she f***ing did punch me.”

“Then, I punched her back twice-ish. She gave me a bloody nose and I never bleed my own blood. I was very upset.”

Insisting she was innocent and backed up by a friend who claimed her combatant had a black eye, Herrig added that she had appealed to security for help and been reluctant to use her combat skills.

“I was like, ‘Uh, well, I don’t want to be too violent and hurt her too bad because then I’ll get in trouble. Security, come break this up.’ They never did, so that kind of sucked.”

Herrig admitted to worrying about her carefully-styled hair and injured knee. “My beautiful hair is still intact,” she said.

“I was desperately trying to save that and my knee. I didn’t want her to f*** with my knee, so I did what I needed to do to nullify the situation. I punched her in the face a few times. I made her run away… she didn’t want none of this.”

She later confessed her regret after deleting a post to more than 130,000 Twitter followers about McGregor’s rapid win over Cerrone, saying: “Waking up this morning and seeing my post from last night, I didn’t realize tequila and tweeting don’t mix.

“My emotions got to me and I tweeted some things that I regret about the fights last night.

“It’s no secret that Conor is not my favorite person because of his past actions, and I think I didn’t want to see him win so bad that my initial thought was to say, ‘oh, it’s fixed.’”

Herrig spoke of her “love” for Cerrone, adding that he would “never do that.” She conceded that “as much as I hate to say it, it was a brilliant performance by Conor and a great night for UFC.”

Responding to the photo of Herrig’s bloody nose, fellow MMA fighter Keri Melendez told Herrig: “I shoulda been there. We coulda went back to back.”

Herrig replied by saying Melendez would have been “the best wing woman ever.”

Bellator Women’s Flyweight World Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane commented: “S***, I was going to text you yesterday too telling you to have an awesome trip to Vegas”. Herrig retorted: “Vegas sucks.”