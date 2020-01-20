'How did he manage that!?' Man United star Sergio Romero miraculously unhurt after car smash on way to training (PHOTOS)

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero almost gave Manchester United another injury scare by escaping the wreckage of his Lamborghini after a spectacular-looking crash near the club’s Carrington complex before training this morning.

The Argentine stopper was unhurt despite ploughing his Lamborghini into a motorway barrier as police and rescue specialists attended the scene.

Romero was pictured checking his phone by the side of the road after the collision but still trained with the rest of the depleted United squad, which has been hit by injuries to a string of internationals this season.

Solskjaer, who revealed yesterday that top scorer Marcus Rashford could be out for up to three months with a back injury, will be relieved that Romero returned unscathed.

Speaking after the 2-0 defeat at Premier League leaders Liverpool, rookie manager Solskjaer called Rashford’s broken back “unfortunate” and admitted he could look to make signings in the absence of the 19-goal England striker.

France star Paul Pogba has endured a long-term layoff following an ankle operation but was pictured back in England on crutches last week, while fellow midfielder Scott McTominay is unlikely to play this month because of a knee injury.

Romero, whose car is reportedly worth £170,000 ($221,000), missed Argentina’s 2018 World Cup campaign and the opening weeks of the Premier League season with a knee problem.

The 32-year-old has made nine cup appearances for United this season. He is yet to play in the current league campaign and was an unused substitute at Anfield.