'Khabib made him humble': Fans of UFC champ Nurmagomedov claim he forged respectful new version of McGregor

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov seem almost certain to clash once again following the Irishman's win at UFC 246, but is the Russian champion responsible for the new humble version of McGregor we saw on Saturday night?

If the UFC 229 encounter between McGregor and Khabib was a burden on the Irishman before, during and after the fight, Saturday's quick destruction of Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas was anything but.

The build-up to the fight was marked by a new respectful tone employed by McGregor, as he paid tribute to Cerrone and his team - words which were echoed once McGregor ultimately had his hand raised following his 40-second win.

It was a far cry from the bad blood which encapsulated McGregor's first meeting with Nurmagomedov, and some of the Dagestani's fans say that the fourth-round submission win that their man scored on that October night is responsible for McGregor's apparent change of focus in his fight career.

Khabib prove what he said long time ago. And now we can see @TheNotoriousMMA more humble and more respect. Congrats @TeamKhabib@AliAbdelaziz00#UFC246pic.twitter.com/7bR0LNkjnH — Feisal Abby Rezal (@abakman18) January 19, 2020

Khabib said he wanted to humble Conor McGregor and look how polite he is now 😂 giving his opponent forehead kisses 😭😭 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 19, 2020

After the fight, the Russian left the cage to attack several members of McGregor's training staff, while some of his teammates initiated a confrontation with McGregor inside the cage.

The incident was met with fury by UFC president Dana White, while the Nevada State Athletic Commission slapped prohibitive punishments on all involved.

UFC president Dana White indicated after the fight that McGregor is likely to receive a second opportunity with Khabib following his effortless win on Saturday - and several of the Russian champion's fans have taken to sending out a series of pevious social media salvos in which they suggest that their fighter is the impetus for Conor McGregor 2.0.

"I can believe we're going to fight because I really want this guy," Nurmagomedov said last year. "Make him humble, a little bit teach him. Not only smash but, like, change his face. I want to change his face."