 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Khabib made him humble': Fans of UFC champ Nurmagomedov claim he forged respectful new version of McGregor

19 Jan, 2020 14:03
Get short URL
'Khabib made him humble': Fans of UFC champ Nurmagomedov claim he forged respectful new version of McGregor
© Getty Images / Reuters
Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov seem almost certain to clash once again following the Irishman's win at UFC 246, but is the Russian champion responsible for the new humble version of McGregor we saw on Saturday night?

If the UFC 229 encounter between McGregor and Khabib was a burden on the Irishman before, during and after the fight, Saturday's quick destruction of Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas was anything but.

The build-up to the fight was marked by a new respectful tone employed by McGregor, as he paid tribute to Cerrone and his team - words which were echoed once McGregor ultimately had his hand raised following his 40-second win.

Also on rt.com ‘It will be one hell of a spectacle’: McGregor talks up Moscow bout with Khabib as UFC boss Dana White says rematch IS NEXT

It was a far cry from the bad blood which encapsulated McGregor's first meeting with Nurmagomedov, and some of the Dagestani's fans say that the fourth-round submission win that their man scored on that October night is responsible for McGregor's apparent change of focus in his fight career.

After the fight, the Russian left the cage to attack several members of McGregor's training staff, while some of his teammates initiated a confrontation with McGregor inside the cage.

The incident was met with fury by UFC president Dana White, while the Nevada State Athletic Commission slapped prohibitive punishments on all involved. 

UFC president Dana White indicated after the fight that McGregor is likely to receive a second opportunity with Khabib following his effortless win on Saturday - and several of the Russian champion's fans have taken to sending out a series of pevious social media salvos in which they suggest that their fighter is the impetus for Conor McGregor 2.0.

New leaf, mind games, or PR ploy? Questions abound as Conor McGregor ditches the trash talk ahead of UFC 246

"I can believe we're going to fight because I really want this guy," Nurmagomedov said last year. "Make him humble, a little bit teach him. Not only smash but, like, change his face. I want to change his face."

Also on rt.com Khabib camp name terms for McGregor rematch after 'The Notorious' makes spectacular UFC comeback

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies