'Irish clown!' Russian TV forced to remove UFC 246 promo over Conor McGregor insults (VIDEO)

The Russian TV channel holding the rights to broadcast Conor McGregor’s comeback at UFC 246 in Las Vegas this weekend has been forced to pull its promo for the bout after complaints it was too insulting towards the Irishman.

Like broadcasters around the world, Ren TV is building up the hype for the return of ‘The Notorious’, who faces Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the welterweight main event at T-Mobile Arena.

It will be the first time McGregor has stepped into the octagon since he was beaten at the same venue by Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 – and Ren TV was not about to let viewers forget that fact.

“A narcissistic show-off and loudmouth. An Irish clown who thinks he's a great fighter,” the channel’s fight promo roughly translates as saying, as it showed footage of McGregor in the background.

“In his last fight, a Russian punished Conor McGregor for his long tongue. Now he has another opponent. Will it be another night of shame for the Irishman?” the voiceover boomed, showing footage of Khabib pounding him in their 2018 fight.

Despite the promo dishing out some of biting trash talk that McGregor himself is known for – or least was before the mild-mannered build-up to his fight against Cerrone – the channel was forced to pull the promo from air and their social media accounts after receiving complaints.

But as the saying goes, sometimes any publicity is good publicity, and thousands of Russians are likely to be tuning into the action from Las Vegas in what will be the early hours of Sunday morning for many of the population.